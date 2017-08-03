Local bakery warning businesses about scam calls

You've gotten it. A phone call ordering you to pay a bill or have your service cut off, but for a small business the stakes are higher. One local bakery is warning other businesses to be mindful after they got a call from a scammer.

For many businesses, time is money.

"It's crucial to your end of the day to see if you are going to make it or not," said Alma Ramirez, Owner of DoughBoy's Cafe.

Alma and her husband are no exception, starting their business just this past February.

"He said, 'One day I'm going to have a bakery,'" said Alma. "It took 29 years."

With the hustle and bustle of taking care of customers, they almost fell victim to a scam that could have ended their dream.

"It kind of made me panic a little bit because we were busy at the time that they told me that," said Alma.

The call was simple. Fork over your credit card number to pay the electricity or they would come and shut it off in 45 minutes.

Something that the average person might know is a scam. But for a business owner, it's a scary thought.

"How am I going to provide the service that I'm saying I'm going to provide if I don't have utilities to do it with?" said Alma.

"A lot of times they do that. It's a scare tactic. You might be a business owner. You might be in the middle of a lunch run and you don't really know what's going to go on, especially if you have clientele there," said Heather Massey, Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau.

She says the best thing to do if you get one of these calls is get as much information as you can and call your electric company.

"Generally they are not going to call you and make threats over the phone and ask for personal information," said Massey.

If you have received a call like this, you can always report them online to the Better Business Bureau.

