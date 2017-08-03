Ector Co. cancels jury duty on Friday

If you or anybody you know in Ector County had a jury summons for Friday, we have some good news.



Ector County tells us that all jury summons for Friday, Aug. 4 have been canceled because the jury trials that were scheduled were canceled.



That means you don't have to show up on Friday.



If you received a jury summons for Monday, Aug. 7, you still need to show up to perform your civic duty.



