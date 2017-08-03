Man admits to assaulting stepfather with frying pan - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man admits to assaulting stepfather with frying pan

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Joe Fuentez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joe Fuentez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars accused of striking his stepfather with a frying pan.

Joe Fuentez, 49, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

We're told officers were called out to Maple Ave. and Century Ave. in reference to an urgent check welfare call.

According to the report, dispatch reported that a man appeared to have blood on his clothes.

Further investigation revealed that Fuentez had been in a fight with his 66-year-old stepfather in the 3500 block of Maple Ave.

The stepfather told police that as they were arguing, Fuentez grabbed a metal pan off the stove and swung it at him, striking him the forearm.

Police said that Fuentez admitted to striking his stepfather with the frying pan.

Fuentez was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

