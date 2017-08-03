Odessa man sentenced to life behind bars for shooting his aunt - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa man sentenced to life behind bars for shooting his aunt

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Luis Rey (Source: Odessa Police Department) Luis Rey (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of shooting his aunt.

Luis Jose Rey was found guilty on Wednesday in the murder of his biological aunt, Maria Regalado, and the aggravated assault of his uncle, Porfirio Regalado, back on July 5, 2015.

According to the arrest affidavit we received back in July 2015, Rey went to his uncle’s house to use his aunt’s cell phone and then offered him a ride.

The uncle told police that Maria told him that she would be back after she gave Rey a ride.

According to the report, that’s when Porfirio heard a gunshot in front of his house and saw Rey coming down the hallway of the house towards his bedroom with a shotgun.

The two men then fought for the gun and it went off again then Porfirio took the shotgun from Rey and ran out the front door.

As Porfirio was running out of the house, he saw Maria on the floor with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Once Porfirio got outside his home, he threw the shotgun on top of his roof and went to a neighbor to call police.

We’re told Luis Rey later contacted Odessa Police wanting to turn himself in.

He told investigators that he shot his aunt and attempted to shoot his uncle.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said in a release, "this was a cold-blooded killing which deserved a maximum sentence."

