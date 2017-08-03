Motorcycle crash turns deadly in Big Spring - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Motorcycle crash turns deadly in Big Spring

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

A motorcycle crash on Aug. 2 turned deadly.

Big Spring Police Department was called out to the 700 block of East FM 700 just before 1 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, they found the victim of a motorcycle and truck tractor crash dead.

He was identified as Joseph Eugene Carrion,  31.

According to a press release from the city, Carrion struck the truck tractor and lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected and landed under the left tires of the tractor.

We’re told the Big Spring Emergency Medical Services arrived, but were unable to treat the fatal injuries.

