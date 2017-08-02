2017 School Supply Lists - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2017 School Supply Lists

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(KWES) -

Click on your child's school district to view the school supplies needed for your child. If you have further questions about school supplies, contact your child's school district. 

Alpine ISD - Pre-K - 4th Grade

Alpine ISD - Middle School 

Andrews ISD

Balmorhea ISD

Big Spring ISD - Grades Pre - 1

Big Spring ISD - Grades 2-4

Big Spring ISD - Grades 5-8

Borden County ISD - List not posted on school website

Buena Vista ISD

Coahoma ISD - Elementary

Compass Academy Charter School - Odessa

Crane ISD - Elementary 

Crane ISD - Middle School 

Culberson County - Allamore ISD 

Ector County ISD 

Forsan ISD - Pre-K - 5th Grade

Forsan ISD - 6th Grade

Forsan ISD - 7th Grade

Forsan ISD - 8th Grade

Fort Davis ISD - Pre-K - 6th Grade

Fort Stockton ISD - Alamo Elementary

Fort Stockton ISD- Apache Elementary

Fort Stockton ISD - Fort Stockton Intermediate School

Fort Stockton ISD - Fort Stockton Middle School

Glasscock County ISD

Grady ISD

Grandfalls-Royalty ISD - Elementary

Grandfalls-Royalty ISD - 7th - 8th Grade

Grandfalls-Royalty ISD- High School

Greenwood ISD - Pre-K - 4th Grade

Greenwood ISD - 5th - 8th Grade

Iraan-Sheffield ISD - List not posted on school website 

Kermit ISD - List not posted on school website 

Lamesa ISD - South Elementary

Lamesa ISD - North Elementary - List not posted on school website 

Marathon ISD - No list currently available

Marfa ISD

McCamey ISD - No list currently available 

Midland Academy Charter School

Midland ISD - Click your campus for school supply list for each campus. 

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD

Presidio ISD

Rankin ISD

Reagan County ISD

Sands CISD 

Seagraves ISD - No list currently available 

Seminole ISD - F.J. Young Elementary School

Seminole ISD - Seminole Primary

Seminole ISD - Seminole Elementary

Stanton ISD - Elementary School

Terlingua CSD - No list currently available 

Terrell County ISD

Valentine ISD - No list currently available

Wink-Loving ISD 

