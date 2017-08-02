Midland Community Healthcare Program helps decrease misuse of 911

Odessa college bull rider, Bradie Gray, was fresh from an injury when he set off to compete at the college national finals rodeo.
In 2015, a community health program was created by the Midland Fire Department in conjunction with Midland Memorial Hospital. The goal is to help at risk people with health care and their medications so they don't call 911 when they don't need to.
The gang report from the Texas Department of Public Safety for the 2015-2016 year is in. It says several gangs are present in the West Texas area. Even though, they are here local law enforcement says they aren't posing violent threats.
Odessa Fire-Rescue was able to limit fire damage at one Odessa apartment complex on Sunday. We're told a small grease fire started in a unit at the Faudree Ranch Apartments.
The Odessa Police Department has named Officer Randy Carruth as Officer of the Month for July 2017.
