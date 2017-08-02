Properly installed fire sprinkler system limits damage at Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Properly installed fire sprinkler system limits damage at Odessa apartment complex

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa) Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire-Rescue was able to limit fire damage at one Odessa apartment complex on Sunday.

We're told a small grease fire started in a unit at the Faudree Ranch Apartments.

Thankfully, the fire sprinkler system immediately activated containing the fire quickly.

According to the report, the fire was completely out before firefighters arrived on scene.

