OPD officer Randy Carruth named July Officer of the Month

The Odessa Police Department has named Officer Randy Carruth as Officer of the Month for July 2017.

Carruth, who was born in San Diego, California, and raised in Midland, also served as an infantryman in the Army National Guard since 2011 and is currently out of the country on military leave.

In June 2017, Carruth was traveling on Yukon Road and saw what appeared to be a fireball in front of him.

He later learned that a major crash occurred and two vehicles were on fire.

We're told Carruth immediately jumped into action and began helping those involved by pulling two severely injured people out of a Dodge Challenger. Police said that Carruth, along with a passing motorist, risked their lives by pulling out subjects from the burning vehicle.

Carruth has been with the department since March of 2014.

