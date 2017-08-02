Midland Police Department releases traffic flow plan for Rock the Desert

The Midland Police Department has released their traffic flow plan for Rock the Desert.

The event kicks off Thursday night along FM 1788, near the Midland International Air and Space Port.

We're told police will be wearing reflected vests at the three entrances along FM 1788. Also, three large, blue signs will be placed at all three gates directing traffic into and out of the event.

Here's the breakdown for each gate:

The north gate will be utilized at the end of each night as an entrance only (no exit) for southbound traffic on FM 1788. All southbound traffic headed into the event to pick up attendees will enter through the north gate and will be directed to the designated pick up area. Traffic can then exit through the main or south gate and will be directed southbound onto FM 1788.

The main gate will be open during the entire event. All northbound traffic on FM 1788 will be directed into the event to pick up attendees and will be directed to the pickup area. Traffic will then exit through the south gate and be directed southbound onto FM 1788.

The south gate will be open during the entire event. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be allowed to use the south gate up to the time deemed necessary to prepare for the conclusion of the event each night, at which time the south gate becomes an exit-only gate with exiting traffic directed southbound onto FM 1788.

For more information on the Rock the Desert event, visit http://www.rockthedesert.com.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.