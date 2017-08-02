Odessa police searching for burglary suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police searching for burglary suspects

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of suspects. (Source: Odessa Police Department) Surveillance photo of suspects. (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating two burglary suspects.

Last Friday, officers were called out to the 600 block of E. 35th St. in reference to a burglary.

We're told an investigation revealed that just after 2 a.m. two male subjects burglarized several vehicles parked on the street.

If you have any information on who the suspects are contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-18405.

