Odessa police searching for burglary suspects

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating two burglary suspects.

Last Friday, officers were called out to the 600 block of E. 35th St. in reference to a burglary.

We're told an investigation revealed that just after 2 a.m. two male subjects burglarized several vehicles parked on the street.

If you have any information on who the suspects are contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-18405.

