Strangers help Odessa residents out of flood waters

You've heard Rachel Briers, "turn around, don't drown" when we get rain. But some drivers didn't realize how deep flood waters were on some roads last night.

"Guys I'm stuck, I don't know what to freaking do," said Aireanne Alvarez Garcia in a SnapChat video from Tuesday night.

Garcia was driving to the gym Tuesday night and when she got on Dixie Boulevard, that's when she realized the water was up to her door handle.

"I didn't know what to do at that moment,' said Garcia. "I've never been in that situation, I just saw the water coming. So I called my family but no one has a truck but my sister. But they couldn't pull me out, so they said they could pick me up. So I was like, I'm going to have to walk in this water."

Thankfully for her, after being stuck for quite some time, a stranger came to help, but soon left. She began to freak out as water began pouring into her car.

"And then another man came and knocked on my window and I didn't notice, but his truck was right in front of mine and he said we were going to pull you out, it was a whole other man," said Garcia. "I guess his family and they hooked it under. They said to put it in neutral, they started to take off and they started to pull me out of the water."

She said she is very thankful for the ones who helped her, and was even more in awe of them as they helped at least four others out of the same situation.

"It was amazing,' Garcia said. "It was like God was speaking to these people. The fact they just went in and out to get these people, to get them out and pull their cars and risking, I don't know how bad it would be on their vehicle, but you know, risking that, just to help other people, it's really amazing."

Aireanne doesn't know what will happen next with her car, but for now, she's catching rides from friends.

