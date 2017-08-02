WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes immigration reform announcemen - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes immigration reform announcement

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(KWES) -

WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes immigration Reform announcement with Senators Cotton and Perdue

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly