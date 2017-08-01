Odessa police warning drivers to avoid intersections due to high water

The Odessa Police Department is warning motorists to watch out for areas of high water due to the rainfall that is moving across the area.

The following locations include:

8th St. & Hancock Ave.

Murphy St. & Muskingum Ave.

University Blvd. & Muskingum Ave.

22nd St. between Golder and West County Road

Our crews in the field say the north and southbound lanes of JBS Parkway near Highway 80 are closed.

Drivers are asked to turn around and use a different route until further notice.

