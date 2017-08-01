Former Big Spring Detective appears in court

A former Big Spring detective appeared in court on Tuesday.



He's facing several charges involving sexual crimes against children.



Witnesses and the Texas Rangers took the stand to testify against Joel Rojo.



He faces several charges including indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child.



He was indicted last year.



He plead not guilty to the charges.



Witness testimony will continue on Wednesday.



