Vigil held for 2-year-old drowning victim in Midland

Friends and family got together to remember the two year old who died over the weekend in Midland.



A vigil was held for M.J. Sredanovich.



The child died over the weekend after a drowning accident in Midland.



Family and friends say Sredanovich loved big trucks, horses and watering the grass.



A memorial fund has been set up.



If you like to help the family in any way you can donate to the memorial fund in his name at the Odessa Employees Credit Union on Seventh Street.



The funeral is on Wednesday.



