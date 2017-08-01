Portion of Dixie Blvd. closed due to high water

A portion of Dixie Boulevard in Odessa is closed due to high water in the area.

We're told Dixie Boulevard between 31st Street and 36th Street is being closed.

There have been numerous reports this evening of high-water rescues in the City of Odessa.

We're told that at least 2 people have already been rescued from their vehicles.

If you must drive tonight, please be sure to turn around, don't drown.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.