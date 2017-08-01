Big Spring Police searching for morning shooting suspect

The Big Spring Police Department is searching for a suspect following a morning shooting in Big Spring.

Police are searching for Quincy Lamar Henry, 28, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said they were called out to the 1400 block of E. 11th Pl. just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a person who has been shot.

When officers arrived, Lonnie Gray, 37, was found shot in the thigh and hand.

Gray was taken to the hospital for treatment.

We're told an investigation determined that two other individuals had departed the area before officers arrived.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Henry following further investigation.

According to the report, police believe Gray and Henry got into an argument leading up to the shooting.

If you have any information on where Henry is, contact Howard County Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.