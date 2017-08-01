Concealed campus carry begins on community college campuses

Community college students across Texas can legally conceal carry on campus.



The state's campus carry law went into effect for community colleges across Texas on Tuesday.



That means all students with carry licenses will be able to conceal carry their handguns on campus and in class.



Each community college was given the opportunity to designate certain areas or events on their campus as no-carry zones.



Most of them choosing not to allow guns in childcare centers or at sporting events.



If you want a list of where you won't be able to carry a gun this fall, talk with your college or college security.



