Odessa woman accused of passing deceased person's checks

An Odessa woman is behind bars accused of passing a deceased person's checks.



We're told the Odessa Police Department's Crime Scene Unit was able to pull fingerprints off the checks that matched to Paula Munos.



It turns out she was the previous caretaker for the now deceased person.



Police said she passed three checks at a local bank totaling more than $1,600.



She's now charged with three counts of forgery.



