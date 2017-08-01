Freshman hopeful at Midland High School volleyball tryout

August first marks a new season and for 15-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez it brings about a new beginning with a new school and hopefully a new team.

"I never had to try out for a team so this is a whole new experience for me," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is working to earn a spot on the Midland High volleyball roster. She's feeling ready to take her game to the next level as a high school athlete. She first started playing volleyball in the fifth grade, when her mom gave her the green light.

"She was like okay. Like I'll sign you up, no questions. She lets me do whatever I want, just like a normal child," said Rodriguez.

But Rodriguez didn't want to just play volleyball, even though she was born with severe physical disabilities. She's played basketball and tennis and participated in track and field, honing her skills right along with the rest of her teammates.

"They just said okay so this is how they do it, how do you do it? I'm like I'll just try what they do and see what I can do for myself," said Rodriguez.

Her techniques may be different but her passion for the game is the same

"I really enjoy volleyball. I fell in love with it the first time I tried it," said Rodriguez.

Tryouts will continue into Wednesday. Final rosters will be posted later that afternoon and Amanda Rodriguez will see if she earned her place on the team.



