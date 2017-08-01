Odessa resident, Navy Veteran, attacked Sunday night at Odessa park

The Odessa Police Department is warning motorists to watch out for areas of high water due to the rainfall that is moving across the area.
The Odessa Police Department is warning motorists to watch out for areas of high water due to the rainfall that is moving across the area.
Whether they were getting ready for college for college, or learning about what to do when it comes to making a big purchase, Tuesday’s workshop about credit hit home for everyone.
Whether they were getting ready for college for college, or learning about what to do when it comes to making a big purchase, Tuesday’s workshop about credit hit home for everyone.
A former Big Spring detective appeared in court on Tuesday. He's facing several charges involving sexual crimes against children.
A former Big Spring detective appeared in court on Tuesday. He's facing several charges involving sexual crimes against children.
Friends and family got together to remember the two year old who died over the weekend in Midland. A vigil was held for M.J. Sredanovich.
Friends and family got together to remember the two year old who died over the weekend in Midland. A vigil was held for M.J. Sredanovich.
A portion of Dixie Boulevard in Odessa is closed due to high water in the area. We're told Dixie Boulevard between 31st Street and 36th Street is being closed.
A portion of Dixie Boulevard in Odessa is closed due to high water in the area. We're told Dixie Boulevard between 31st Street and 36th Street is being closed.