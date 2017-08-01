Midland City Council discusses proposed road bond

The Midland City Council sat down Tuesday morning to talk about the proposed road bond once again. No action was taken but the council bounced ideas.
Texas Monthly released a report last week, stating that both Midland and Odessa crime rates puts them among the worst in the state, but both police departments are saying otherwise.
The Odessa Police Department is warning residents following an increase in Canine Parvovirus cases. Police said due to the extremely hot summer and the amount of recent rain, there has been an increase of reported cases.
UPDATE: Madero has been found safe. She was located in the area of Yukon and East Loop 338.
