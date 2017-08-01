Midland City Council discusses proposed road bond

The Midland City Council sat down Tuesday morning to talk about the proposed road bond once again.



No action was taken but the council bounced ideas.



One of those ideas was cutting down the 8 year, $195 million project.



The council is now talking about making it last only 5 years and costing $100 million.



Councilman J. Ross Lacy says this will help finish the project in phases.



The mayor says the council will continue to talk to the community and hope they have a more positive reaction to this proposition.

