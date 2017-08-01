OPD obtain warrant for roofing contractor accused of scams - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD obtain warrant for roofing contractor accused of scams

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has obtained a felony of theft warrant for a roofing contractor accused of scamming people in the area. 

Ramon Arroyo-Lerma, 51, is wanted and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (432) 333-TIPS. 

