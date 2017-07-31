Tax increase on horizon for city of Midland residents

Just over $2.5 million in property tax revenue and a 5% percent increase in tax dollars. Midland City Council will look to adopt a new budget for next year.
Just over $2.5 million in property tax revenue and a 5% percent increase in tax dollars. Midland City Council will look to adopt a new budget for next year.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
An arrest has been made in connection to a body that was found in Odessa Sunday night.
An arrest has been made in connection to a body that was found in Odessa Sunday night.
Texas Monthly released a report last week, stating that both Midland and Odessa crime rates puts them among the worst in the state, but both police departments are saying otherwise.
Texas Monthly released a report last week, stating that both Midland and Odessa crime rates puts them among the worst in the state, but both police departments are saying otherwise.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.