DPS opens a new driver license center in Midland

If you like guns, one of the biggest gun shows in West Texas kicked off at the Midland Horseshoe Arena Saturday. The Midland Gun and Blade show brought in 180 vendors from all over the state to get visitors to buy, sell or trade. The Silver Spur Trade Show hold this event four times during the year where visitors can check out items from firearms, knives, ammunition, to military equipment. "For them to have a good show, for a lot of these people, this is their livelihood,"...
Law enforcement officials confirmed a deadly accident occurred in Midland County on Friday evening.
To protect and serve is the oath police officers take. The police departments in Midland and Odessa could use a few more officers to fill their respective staffs.
We have confirmed that one person has been killed in an accident on FM 1788 near Rock the Desert in Midland County.
A former Big Spring Police Detective has been found guilty on all four counts related to sexual indecency with a child. A jury returned the verdict for Joel Rojo Thursday afternoon after about two hours of deliberation.
