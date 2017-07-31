DPS opens a new driver license center in Midland

With more employees and more space, now the days of waiting for long periods of time at the driver's license center can finally come to an end.

"Before, it was 4-5 hours," said customer Rosie Camacho. "Time is money. Just an address change would take 4-6 hours, it was ridiculous."

Camacho, who got a new driver's license today said the new center has saved her hours of wait time.

"Honestly, I had been putting it off for three months already because I didn't want to go to that office in Odessa," she said. "It was a 'bring your lunch'-type of deal, because you were going to be there all day. "

The 17,000 square foot center has 16 work-stations, over 30 employees, along with new technology to move customers through the line.

"I came in, I filled out the application, by the time I was done with my application, they called my number, and I'm done," said Camancho. "It took 15 minutes maybe? 15 painless minutes. It was amazing!"

For truck drivers, expediting the process of turning in work documents means they can now spend their day working instead of waiting.

"I'm upgrading to a HAZMAT license, I went in there to get a book and also to turn in my DMV card," said truck driver Lionell Brooks. "Took me 30 minutes. You get in and get out real quick."

"It was very quick, very fast," said truck driver Matt Sandusky. "It's a new facility so I think it'll work out really well. Took me about 30 minutes."

Management said they hope this new center changes the game for every customer who walks in, so now your day can move faster, without the extra hours.

"I thought, 'Really, I'm done already?' So now I can still go back to work," said Brooks.

Some of the new improvements include using a kiosk when you first enter the office, so you can now check yourself in.

Instead of physically standing in line, you can now make appointments through your phone through a new program called, "Get In Line, Online." If you need to, you can add more time by texting if you know you're going to be late.

If you're looking to get your Commercial Drivers License, you can take your test at the new center whereas you could only test in Odessa before.

The hours of operation will stay the same with 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday through Friday. Tuesdays are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"This is 100% improved, I'm really happy about it," said Camacho.

