Odessa man wanted for aggravated assault on a public servant

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man after assaulting a public servant. 

Benjamin Joel Madden, 47, has seven warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant, robbery, three counts of theft, false identification and theft by check.

Madden is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

