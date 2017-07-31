Arrest made in connection with body found Sunday night

An arrest has been made in connection to a body that was found in Odessa Sunday night.

Matthew Douglas Taylor, 34 was arrested in connection with the murder.

On Sunday at around 6 p.m. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 2525 East 2nd Street in reference to a medical call. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased man, later identified as Douglas Bryan Taylor, 61.

Investigation revealed that Matthew Taylor killed his father after getting into an argument.

The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

