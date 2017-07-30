Body found at apartment complex in Odessa

Odessa police are on the scene of a body found at Longhorn Court Apartments on the 2500 block of 2nd in Odessa.

Police say the body was found this evening at 6 p.m. by a family member inside an apartment.

The man has been identified as Douglas Taylor, 62.

Police say he was a resident of the apartment complex.

Authorities believe Taylor had been dead for several days.

Police will remain on the scene investigating for a few more hours.

The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. Foul play has not been ruled out.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.