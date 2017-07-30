OPD searching for missing woman

Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Mary Wanzer and Nick Griffith have an 8-year-old daughter, Chevy. But what they don't have anymore, is what used to be their home.
Mary Wanzer and Nick Griffith have an 8-year-old daughter, Chevy. But what they don't have anymore, is what used to be their home.
The Guardian Training Agency gave back to first responders by giving their wives a free firearms training class. The course is to help the spouses be prepared for the worst while their husbands serve the community. "
The Guardian Training Agency gave back to first responders by giving their wives a free firearms training class. The course is to help the spouses be prepared for the worst while their husbands serve the community. "
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
Odessa police are on the scene of a body found at Longhorn Court Apartments in Odessa. Police say the body was found this evening at 6 p.m. by a family member. The man has been identified as Douglas Taylor, 62. Police say he was a resident of the apartment complex. Authorities believe Taylor had been dead for several days. Police will remain on the scene investigating for a few more hours. The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. Foul play has not been ruled...
Odessa police are on the scene of a body found at Longhorn Court Apartments in Odessa. Police say the body was found this evening at 6 p.m. by a family member. The man has been identified as Douglas Taylor, 62. Police say he was a resident of the apartment complex. Authorities believe Taylor had been dead for several days. Police will remain on the scene investigating for a few more hours. The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. Foul play has not been ruled...