Missing 72-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE: Madero has been found safe. She was located in the area of Yukon and East Loop 338.

--------

The Odessa police department are asking for help locating a missing Odessa woman.

Ramona Leon Madero, 72, was last seen leaving the Key West Senior Village in her Maroon 2000 Chevrolet Impala this morning.

The Impala has license plate number BG9B818 .

Madero was wearing a grey shirt with pink stripes and blue jeans. She is 5'4'' and weighs 134 pounds.

Any information regarding the location of Madero is encouraged to be sent to the OPD or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.