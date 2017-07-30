Child drowns in Midland Saturday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Child drowns in Midland Saturday

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A child drowned on the 5900 block of Pedernales in Midland Saturday.

MPD said they responded to a drowning around 7:37 Saturday evening, the child, a boy, was sent to Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead there soon after. 

Officials say no criminal offense is believed to have occurred. 

