Odessa police searching for man who used machete on family member

The Odessa police department are asking for help locating a missing Odessa woman.
A child drowned on the 5900 block of Pedernales in Midland Saturday.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
At 5:10 Sunday morning, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to the Royal Inn at 2006 West 2nd Street. After they got there, officers met with a man, 39, who was immediately sent to MCH with serious bodily injury.
