Odessa police searching for man who used machete on family member

At 5:10 Sunday morning, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to the Royal Inn at 2006 West 2nd Street.

After they got there, officers met with a man, 39, who was immediately sent to MCH with serious bodily injury.

OPD said they investigated and found out the victim had gotten into a fight with a family member, Christopher Douglas, 47. Douglas attacked the victim with a machete, resulting in a major cut on the victims arm.

This happened at the 2700 block of West 2nd Street.

OPD is still looking for Douglas, and have obtained an aggravated assault warrant for him. Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

