Two children dead after crash in Pecos Co. Saturday morning

Two children, ages 7 and 9, are dead after a crash in Pecos about 12 miles southeast of Ft. Stockton at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Noemi Montes, 29, of Elk City, Oklahoma was driving on FM 1776 when the car left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Montes overcorrected, entered a side skid to the right side of the road. The car then flipped on it's side.

During the crash, the two child passengers were ejected. Neither were wearing their seatbelts.

The children have not been identified.

The 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 7-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, where she passed away.

Montes was injured and taken to Pecos County Memorial Hospital.

