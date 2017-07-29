Car runs into Odessa home, no one injured

A truck ran into a home Friday evening, after a collision with another truck on 13th Avenue, between Jackson and Hancock.

Odessa police officers on scene tell us no one was injured, but they are unaware as to what exactly happened.

After investigating, they said they were given conflicting stories from both drivers, but they do know that no one was injured and say both trucks were trying to drive east on 13th.

OPD continues to investigate the incident.

