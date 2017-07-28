Odessa toddler thriving, two years after deadly accident

There are plenty of online predators out there just waiting to talk to your kids. That's why organizations like the crisis center aim to educate parents and children about the dangers on the Internet.
There are plenty of online predators out there just waiting to talk to your kids. That's why organizations like the crisis center aim to educate parents and children about the dangers on the Internet.
Viral two-year-old Jett Limon, has been doing well since the car accident that killed his mom and sister while leaving him seriously injured.
Viral two-year-old Jett Limon, has been doing well since the car accident that killed his mom and sister while leaving him seriously injured.
Restore, repair, and resurface. It's the new call to action to address Midland roads authored Councilman Lacy and our transportation director.
Restore, repair, and resurface. It's the new call to action to address Midland roads authored Councilman Lacy and our transportation director.