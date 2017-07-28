Free haircuts in Odessa Monday for those in need

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.