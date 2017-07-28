Free haircuts in Odessa Monday for those in need - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Free haircuts in Odessa Monday for those in need

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Barbers of Odessa and Midland are pairing up Monday to give haircuts to those in need.

The stylists and barbers plan to meet at the Dan Hemphill Central Park on 13th and Milburn Street in Odessa starting at 5 Monday evening. They will be there until 8 that night and for those wondering, there will be snacks and drinks provided. 

These haircuts are for homeless and those in need. 

