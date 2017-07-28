DPS human trafficking operation in Midland Co. leads to 34 arrests

For the past month, the Texas Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division of Midland led a human trafficking operation in the county.

The operation involved an investigation into possible adults soliciting underage children through Internet sites and the rescue of human trafficking victims.

Texas DPS said the operation resulted in 34 arrests, offenses ranging from online solicitation of a minor, prostitution – solicit person under the age of 18, prostitution and sexual performance by a child. Three additional arrests are expected.

We're told that many of the children that the men targeted were between the ages of 13 and 16-years-old.

Authorities said the men would offer anywhere from $10 to $450 in exchange for sexual favors.



Arrest documents stated many of the men responded to online ads posted by undercover agents, including through text messages.

Affidavits stated the two women arrested for prostitution posted an online advertisement where undercover agents responded.

DPS worked with the Midland County District Attorney's Office, Homeland Security, FBI and other federal and local agencies.

The full list of arrests are as follows:

Colin Jared Taylor, 23, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Daniel Jr Trevino, 28, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Johnathon Lee Young, 24, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

David Gomez Martinez, 49, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Sebastian Jr Mendez, 35, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Ashlee Elizabeth Thornton, 25, prostitution with 3 previous convictions in California.

Christopher Carl Dearmin, 50, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Exiquio Ramirez, 31, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Christopher Daniel Nunez, 37, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

John Edwin Offer II, 33, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Paul E Mack, 42, sexual performance by a child

Javier Daniel Salcido, 28, sexual performance by a child

Christopher Allen Wadley, 40, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Javier Montoya, 20, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Jesse Don Crawford II, 40, charged with 3 counts of sexual performance by a child

Aron James Dobbins, 20, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Oscar Antonio Urbina, 32, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Adriana Elena Chacon, 19, prostitution

Jaime Adam Cortez, 27, online solicitation of a minor

Gabriel C Natividad, 63, online solicitation of a minor

Eduardo Jimenez, 23, online solicitation of a minor

Justin Ryley Martinez, 21, online solicitation of a minor

Hugo Cirilo Sanchez Campos, 27, online solicitation of a minor

Bruce Alan Garand, 59, online solicitation of a minor

Shawn Roy Platero, 28, online solicitation of a minor

Jacob Adam Joseph Smith, 21, online solicitation of a minor

Glenn Curtis Vinyard Jr, 57, online solicitation of a minor

Dalton Michael Hawk, 22, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Earl Wayne Wade Jr., 59, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Olukayode Oyewole Akinterinwa, 21, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Jason Robert Charon, 36, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Oscar Antonio Urbina, 32, two counts of prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

Hector Parra, 36, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age

