DPS human trafficking operation in Midland Co. leads to 34 arrests

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -
For the past month, the Texas Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division of Midland led a human trafficking operation in the county.
The operation involved an investigation into possible adults soliciting underage children through Internet sites and the rescue of human trafficking victims.
Texas DPS said the operation resulted in 34 arrests, offenses ranging from online solicitation of a minor, prostitution – solicit person under the age of 18, prostitution and sexual performance by a child. Three additional arrests are expected.
We're told that many of the children that the men targeted were between the ages of 13 and 16-years-old.
Authorities said the men would offer anywhere from $10 to $450 in exchange for sexual favors.
Arrest documents stated many of the men responded to online ads posted by undercover agents, including through text messages.
Affidavits stated the two women arrested for prostitution posted an online advertisement where undercover agents responded.
DPS worked with the Midland County District Attorney's Office, Homeland Security, FBI and other federal and local agencies.
The full list of arrests are as follows:
- Colin Jared Taylor, 23, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Daniel Jr Trevino, 28, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Johnathon Lee Young, 24, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- David Gomez Martinez, 49, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Sebastian Jr Mendez, 35, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Ashlee Elizabeth Thornton, 25, prostitution with 3 previous convictions in California.
- Christopher Carl Dearmin, 50, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Exiquio Ramirez, 31, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Christopher Daniel Nunez, 37, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- John Edwin Offer II, 33, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Paul E Mack, 42, sexual performance by a child
- Javier Daniel Salcido, 28, sexual performance by a child
- Christopher Allen Wadley, 40, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Javier Montoya, 20, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Jesse Don Crawford II, 40, charged with 3 counts of sexual performance by a child
- Aron James Dobbins, 20, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Oscar Antonio Urbina, 32, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Adriana Elena Chacon, 19, prostitution
- Jaime Adam Cortez, 27, online solicitation of a minor
- Gabriel C Natividad, 63, online solicitation of a minor
- Eduardo Jimenez, 23, online solicitation of a minor
- Justin Ryley Martinez, 21, online solicitation of a minor
- Hugo Cirilo Sanchez Campos, 27, online solicitation of a minor
- Bruce Alan Garand, 59, online solicitation of a minor
- Shawn Roy Platero, 28, online solicitation of a minor
- Jacob Adam Joseph Smith, 21, online solicitation of a minor
- Glenn Curtis Vinyard Jr, 57, online solicitation of a minor
- Dalton Michael Hawk, 22, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Earl Wayne Wade Jr., 59, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Olukayode Oyewole Akinterinwa, 21, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Jason Robert Charon, 36, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Oscar Antonio Urbina, 32, two counts of prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
- Hector Parra, 36, prostitution solicitation of a person under 18 years of age
