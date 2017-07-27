Jennie Leeder announces candidacy for Dist. 11 seat

The Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee has made some decisions regarding a possible school bond. We're told the committee came to a consensus on seven priorities for the proposal.
It was a relatively easy week for health inspectors in Odessa for the week of July 3 through July 7.
Local congressman Mike Conaway has some competition in next year's election. Democrat Jennie Leeder officially declared her candidacy for the District 11 seat which Conaway holds.
We've learned from Odessa police that the SWAT team was executing a search warrant in the area. No other details have been released.
Earlier this week the City of Midland announced a plan to fix city roads and infrastructure. The city wants voters to make the decision if it's something taxpayers are interested in. The proposed bond will be for $195 millions in an 8 year period.
