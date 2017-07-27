Jennie Leeder announces candidacy for Dist. 11 seat

Local congressman Mike Conaway has some competition in next year's election.



Democrat Jennie Leeder officially declared her candidacy for the District 11 seat which Conaway holds.



In a statement, she says, "Texas deserves representation that supports our strong values, understands our challenges, and looks to the future for growth and opportunity."



Mike Conaway currently has held the position since 2005.



However, he has not officially announced if he will run again in 2018.



