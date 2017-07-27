E.C.I.S.D. Bond Advisory Committee discusses possible bond, cost could reach up to $339 million

The Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee has made some decisions regarding a possible school bond.

We're told the committee came to a consensus on seven priorities for the proposal.

Those items are:

Life cycle improvements - such as roofing, HVAC, plumbing, window replacements at every campus A new comprehensive high school for 2,500 students Conversion of Ector Middle School to a high school for 1,500 students New middle school to replace Ector Middle School Secure front entry vestibules at every school Fire & life safety upgrades at every campus A district-wide fiber network

We're told the potential cost for all the projects would be $339,705,796.

The numbers show the district is only growing and Superintendent Tom Crowe said the middle and secondary schools will suffer the most.

“We’re using 10 portables at Permian right now and it’s going to continue to grow over the next three years. We’re holding classes in several locations at Odessa High beyond the main building,” said Crowe.

School district officials said the Bond Advisory Committee will meet again next week to review these items and discuss any possible changes.

Administrators said once the proposal is finalized, the committee will make a presentation to the Ector County I.S.D. School Board.

