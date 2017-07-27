UPDATE: SWAT team executes search warrant in Odessa neighborhood

UPDATE: We've learned from Odessa police that the SWAT team was executing a search warrant in the area.

No other details have been released.

---------------------

A SWAT team is currently on scene of an incident in Odessa.



Details are very limited but we're told they are located at Country Crest Townhomes on Eastridge Rd.



Our crew on the scene is reporting that they are investigating a vehicle in the area.



No additional information has been released.



We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.



