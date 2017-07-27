Restaurant Report: Several top performers in Odessa

It was a relatively easy week for health inspectors in Odessa for the week of July 3 through July 7. There were no low performers for the week. However, there were several top performers.



Here is a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- 7-Eleven #104 (5112 N. Dixie Blvd.)

- Kent Kwik #202 (601 N. County Rd.)

- Valero West County Road Food Mart (1601 W. County Rd.)

- Kent Kwik #217 (912 N. County Rd.)

- Cafe Del Ray (8402 W. 16th St.)

- Five Guys Hamburgers (4101 E. 42nd St.)

- Sweet & Sour (6520 N. Moss Ave.)



Midland did not have any health reports available for this particular week.



