Restaurant Report: Several top performers in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

It was a relatively easy week for health inspectors in Odessa for the week of July 3 through July 7. There were no low performers for the week. However, there were several top performers. 

Here is a look at Odessa’s top performers:

- 7-Eleven #104 (5112 N. Dixie Blvd.)
- Kent Kwik #202 (601 N. County Rd.)
- Valero West County Road Food Mart (1601 W. County Rd.)
- Kent Kwik #217 (912 N. County Rd.)
- Cafe Del Ray (8402 W. 16th St.)
- Five Guys Hamburgers (4101 E. 42nd St.)
- Sweet & Sour (6520 N. Moss Ave.)

Midland did not have any health reports available for this particular week. 

