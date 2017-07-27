Several Midlanders in favor of $195 million road bond

Earlier this week, the City of Midland announced a plan to fix city roads and infrastructure. The city wants voters to make the decision if it's something taxpayers are interested in.

The proposed bond will be for $195 million in an 8-year period.

"There's a lot of potholes, they're pretty bad. [I always] dodge the potholes," said native Midlander, Tiffany Vandergrif.

"The quality of the roads is not very good right now," said native Midlander, Robert Wallace. "I just got a brand new car and now every time I'm turning around I'm hitting potholes and everything else, it can really do damage to a vehicle."

The City of Midland said they expect 20,000 more people to move here in the next 5 years. Wallace said he's shocked at the amount of money it'll cost.

"That blow[s] me away, but what has to be done, has to be done, what is fair, is whatever is fair," said Wallace. "I don't see why we as taxpayers wouldn't be ready and able to do that."

Vandergrif agrees, she said it's an expense that will pay off in the long run.

"Considering the town keeps growing. I know the 8 years, it's going to take a while and may be a pain but eventually if it does help, yeah, I'll vote for it," said Vandergrif.

If the bond does not pass the City of Midland will not be allowed to issue any form of debt towards roads or utilities for 3 years. Overall, council members say the bond is a great idea but will need to discuss more on the city's budget. They plan to meet with staff and make a decision in August. If the council approves the bond, the city can move forward for a November election.

