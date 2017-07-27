University of Texas of the Permian Basin receiving national attention

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is getting some national attention this week after being ranked in the top 15 of all four year colleges in the nation.



The college took the #13 spot on the Schools.com leaderboard.



Affordability is touted as a major reason for such a high ranking.



The website shows that U.T.P.B. was the most affordable four-year college in the nation for low-income students.



The website cites U.T.P.B.'s usage of the avid program as a commitment to well-rounded student success.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.