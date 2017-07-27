Man arrested, accused of hit and run after crashing into building

Midland police have arrested a man who is accused of a hit and run.



Police say the driver was headed west on Andrews Highway.



That's when for some unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road and hit a building then took off.



Officers don't know if he left on foot or in his car, since the vehicle wasn't at the scene.



They caught up to him, a little later.



He was arrested for hit and run.



We're told he also had outstanding felony warrants.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.