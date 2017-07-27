Man arrested, accused of hit and run after crashing into buildin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested, accused of hit and run after crashing into building

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene on Thursday. (Source; KWES) Photo from the scene on Thursday. (Source; KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police have arrested a man who is accused of a hit and run.

Police say the driver was headed west on Andrews Highway.

That's when for some unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road and hit a building then took off.

Officers don't know if he left on foot or in his car, since the vehicle wasn't at the scene.

They caught up to him, a little later.

He was arrested for hit and run.

We're told he also had outstanding felony warrants.

