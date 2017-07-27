Lone Star Conference hosts media day, UTPB football

Questions still remain as the U.S. Senate continues their work on replacing Obamacare. On Wednesday, lawmakers rejected the appeal. Now, local hospital officials are watching and waiting to find out what's next.
Starting a football program is an experience that not many share but is forever something the returning players at UTPB can say they were apart of.
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is getting some national attention this week after being ranked in the top 15 of all four year colleges in the nation. The college took the #13 spot on the Schools.com leaderboard.
Midland police have arrested a man who is accused of a hit and run. Police say the driver was headed west on Andrews Highway.
Odessa Police have arrested a 15-year-old teen for aggravated robbery that happened over this past weekend and are still looking for two other suspects.
