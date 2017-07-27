58 pounds of crystal meth found at El Paso port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers working at the El Paso port of entry seized 58 pounds of crystal methamphetamine Wednesday.

Officials say the drugs were hidden in the quarter panels of the car, as this was one of four drug busts made at the same port Wednesday.

“Homeland security is our primary mission however the drug smuggling threat is constant,” said Beverly Good, CBP El Paso Port Director. “Vigilant CBP officers are detecting drug loads on a daily basis which helps keep our community safe.”

The car holding the meth, a 2000 Ford Focus with a single woman driver, entered the Bridge of the Americas international crossing from Mexico around 4 p.m. A CBP icer working at the primary inspection station noted an issue with the quarter panels. The officer noticed the driver seemed nervous, so a drug dog searched the vehicle and found the drugs.

Officers continued the search and took out 57 different bundles from the car. The driver, 24, of Mexico, was taken to the El Paso County Sherrif's office.

In addition to the methamphetamine seizure, CBP officers working at the El Paso port seized 320 pounds of marijuana in three other cases.

While anti-terrorism is the primary mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the inspection process at the ports of entry associated with this mission results in impressive numbers of enforcement actions in all categories.

