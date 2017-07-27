One vehicle rollover in Odessa causing traffic issues

A white truck rolled-over near mile marker 124 on I-20 Thursday afternoon.

The truck is in the outside westbound lane of I-20, causing traffic to merge into one lane.

Officials said the truck was eastbound when he left the road. The driver then over-corrected and was sent into a side skid, went through the median and flipped once it hit the cable barrier. The truck came to a rest on its roof in the westbound lanes.

The driver was sent to MCH with serious injuries. Officials expect traffic to be clear within 30 minutes.

