OPD arrest teen, 15, for gunpoint robbery

Odessa Police have arrested a 15-year-old teen for aggravated robbery that happened over this past weekend.

The robbery happened Sunday at the Carriage House Apartments and met with a 41-year-old woman who said she had been robbed at gunpoint. OPD says the victim works for Midessa Transportation and had been called to the apartments to pick up someone who called for a taxi.

When she arrived, she said she asked three black males if they had called for a taxi. OPD said one of the males pointed at a gun at her and demanded her money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the three suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects was described as being a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 6’ tall and weighing 140 pounds, but was unable to provide descriptions for the other two.

The victim was not injured and through investigation, OPD was able to identify the 15-year-old teen, and obtained a warrant for him.

was transported to the Ector County Youth Center. On 7-23-17 at approximately 0407 hours,

At this time Odessa Police are actively following up on leads as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #17-17718.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.