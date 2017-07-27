OPD arrest teen, 15, for gunpoint robbery

A white truck rolled-over near mile marker 124 on I-20 Thursday afternoon. The truck is in the outside westbound lane of I-20, causing traffic to merge into one lane.
A white truck rolled-over near mile marker 124 on I-20 Thursday afternoon. The truck is in the outside westbound lane of I-20, causing traffic to merge into one lane.
Odessa Police have arrested a 15-year-old teen for aggravated robbery that happened over this past weekend and are still looking for two other suspects.
Odessa Police have arrested a 15-year-old teen for aggravated robbery that happened over this past weekend and are still looking for two other suspects.
A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.
A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.
Odessa police have arrested Arthur Thomas III, 17, after searching for him for the past few weeks.
Odessa police have arrested Arthur Thomas III, 17, after searching for him for the past few weeks.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."