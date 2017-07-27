Odessa police arrest man wanted for running truck into home - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police arrest man wanted for running truck into home

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police have arrested Arthur Thomas III, 17, after searching for him for the past few weeks. 

On July 15, Thomas led OPD on a chase in a stolen Chevrolet truck, which ended in him losing control and running into a home on the 1100 block of Douglas. 

Thomas was arrested last night and taken to the Ector County Detention Center.

